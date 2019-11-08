Police ask for public’s help in locating car parts thief

Brattleboro police are asking the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity as they investigate the theft of a certain engine part stolen from several vehicles over the past several months.

Brattleboro Police and surrounding police agencies have responded to several thefts of catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles. They say in almost all of the reported cases, the converters were “cleanly cut off the vehicles.” However, in one instance this week it appeared someone attempted to pull a converter out with another vehicle in a lot on Harris Avenue. Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw something suspicious to call the Brattleboro Police at 802-257-7950 or the Tip Hotline at 802-251-8188.