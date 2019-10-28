Police: Accused Burlington vandal bit officer while resisting arrest

A Burlington man was arrested late Sunday after police say he was vandalizing cars and businesses on Church Street.

Police say Justin Reynolds, 32, also smashed the windshields on two vehicles in the parking lot of The Farmhouse Tap and Grill on Bank Street. When officers stopped Reynolds near the corner of Bank and St. Paul streets just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, they say he appeared intoxicated. He became uncooperative and as officers tried to detain him, Reynolds allegedly bit an officer on the leg.

Reynolds continued to fight even after being handcuffed, according to police. He allegedly spat and kicked the arresting officers while he taunted them by claiming to have a communicable disease.

Burlington firefighters arrived at the scene and placed Reynolds in a spit hood before taking him to the University of Vermont Medical Center emergency department for evaluation. The officer who was bitten was also taken to the the hospital for treatment

Police say Reynolds is currently on probation and will detained until his arraignment Tuesday. According to police, Reynolds has a prior criminal record with more than two dozen incidents that involved the police.