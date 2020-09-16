Police: Champlain Farms armed robbery suspect found

by: Janelle Brassard

South Burlington Police say they’ve found the man who robbed a Champlain Farms on Williston Road last month.

They say twenty four-year old Jacob Robbins threatened a store clerk with a knife, demanding money, before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police also say a juvenile getaway driver was involved.

Robbins is set to be arraigned on several charges in Chittenden District Court on several charges.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective Dale Crispin at (802) 846-4167.

