Police confirm body of missing snowmobiler found

Police say late this morning, search and rescue crews recovered the body of a snowmobiler who went missing yesterday near Swanton. Police said they located a body in the water near the location where a snowmobile operated by Michael Rich was found abandoned. The body was positively identified as that of Mr. Rich.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death. The incident remains under investigation by the Vermont State Police. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.