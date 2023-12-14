Waterford, VT – The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into the theft of nine road signs around Waterford between Tuesday and Thursday.

Vermont State Police were first told about the missing signs at noon on Thursday, Dec. 14. The following road signs were reported stolen:

Two signs at Duck Pond Road

Moore Dam Road

Moore View Lane

Remick Road

Hale Road

Shadow Lake Road

Valley View Road

Kidder Road

Police say the total value of the signs amounts to well over $2,000. Vermont State Police is asking anyone with more information to call Trooper David Garces at (802) 760-8410 or make an anonymous tip here.