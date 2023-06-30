Middlebury, VT – Multiple police agencies are urging the public to avoid Seymour Street in Middlebury as they investigate a gunfire incident.

Vermont State Police released a statement on Friday, saying the incident is an emergency situation on Seymour Street and to avoid the surrounding areas.

No injuries have been reported and officials say the incident is still developing.

Vermont State Police, the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Middlebury and Brandon Police Department responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Middlebury Police Department describe the incident as “critical” on their Facebook page.

This story will be updated when more information is known.