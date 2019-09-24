Police identify victims of double-fatal crash in St. Albans

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on crash Tuesday on Vermont Rt. 7 in St. Albans.

Police say the driver, Robert A. Young, 42, and his passenger, Lori A. Latulippe, 44, both of St. Albans Town were pronounced dead the scene. Police say a vehicle driven by Shawn G. Tardy of Swanton crossed the center line and struck Young’s vehicle at about 12:38 p.m. Tardy remains hospitalized with injuries.

The crash shut down a section of Rt. 7 from Old Orchard Road north to Franklin Park West for several hours.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the St. Albans Police at (802) 524-2166.