Police identify victims of double-fatal crash in St. Albans

News
Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS AND ROAD_1463698061628.jpg

Two people were killed and another injured in a head-on crash Tuesday on Vermont Rt. 7 in St. Albans.

Police say the driver, Robert A. Young, 42, and his passenger, Lori A. Latulippe, 44, both of St. Albans Town were pronounced dead the scene. Police say a vehicle driven by Shawn G. Tardy of Swanton crossed the center line and struck Young’s vehicle at about 12:38 p.m. Tardy remains hospitalized with injuries.

The crash shut down a section of Rt. 7 from Old Orchard Road north to Franklin Park West for several hours.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the St. Albans Police at (802) 524-2166.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog