Vermont State Police investigating apparent suicide after traffic stop

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. – Vermont State Police are investigating a death in Williamstown that began with a driver asleep at the wheel and ended in a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say a man was stopped in his vehicle in the middle of Rood Pond Road in Williamstown, apparently asleep. When an officer approached, he woke up and sped off. His vehicle eventually left the roadway and struck a tree.

The man was conscious and alert, but pinned in the vehicle. Shortly after, the officer reported hearing a single gunshot and found the man deceased.

He was later identified as 23-year-old man from Williamstown.