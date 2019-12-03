Autopsies expected to reveal cause of two suspicious deaths in Bristol

Vermont State Police are awaiting the results of autopsies to determine the causes of death for two people whose bodies were found Monday in Bristol.

The deaths are considered suspicious. Police say a neighbor found the bodies at a home on Upper Notch Road at about 4:20 p.m. and alerted police. Preliminary investigation shows no threat to the public, police said.

The victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, as well as members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.