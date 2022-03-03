CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A JetBlue pilot is out of a job and under investigation after he was removed from the cockpit at the Buffalo Airport for being drunk.

James Clifton, 52, was getting ready to fly 133 passengers to Fort Lauderdale around 6:15 a.m. when Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officers pulled him from the plane.

Helen Tederous, director of public affairs at NFTA, said Transportation Security Administration agents suspected something was off about Clifton when he was checking his gun through security just minutes earlier.

“There was some questions and some suspicion,” she said. “That’s when we became involved — when the TSA officers called our officers. We gave him a breathalyzer and we know how he did with that — he did not do well.”

Clifton’s blood-alcohol content was .174%, more than four times the legal limit for pilots. He was fired and both JetBlue and the FAA have launched an investigation.

“He was taken into custody, but not charged,” Tederous added. “Right now, we are working with federal officials and he may face some serious charges.”

A NFTA police report said Clifton had gone out the night before to a Buffalo bar. While in the police interview room, Clifton told someone over the phone that he drank ten 22-ounce beers, also known as “tall boys.”

Clifton’s arrest delayed the flight to Florida by four hours. The plane finally touched down in Fort Lauderdale just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Read the police report below: