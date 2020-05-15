Police looking for alleged Swanton kidnapping suspect

SWANTON, Vt. – Vermont State Police say they are looking for a Swanton man who allegedly held a woman against her will for more than a month.

They say a witness saw Kevin Daskalides, 31, dragging a victim back into his house on Thursday around 3:15 p.m.

Police think the victim was held for over a month and repeatedly assaulted during that time, she was treated for various injuries. They say Daskalides could face kidnapping, reckless endangerment charges and more.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the St. Albans Police Barracks at (802) 524-5993.