Police looking to improve communication after a lockdown of state buildings

MONTPELIER, VT- After a lockdown of state buildings in Montpelier, police are looking to improve communication across multiple agencies.

The lockdown happened August 30th after someone reported what they thought was a man carrying a long gun. It turned out to be an umbrella.

Many agencies were asked to assess the response. Some responding officers say it was hard to communicate with other agencies because of the radio system.

Police chief Mathew Romei of Capitol Police Department said bringing that many outside agencies to one place, warrants using separate radio channels that don’t connect as well, because of the layout of the capital complex.

After evaluating the incident, officials proposed a $50,000 repeater.

“So our portable radios do not penetrate well from floor to floor and in the basement and down into the tunnels. What this does is, it takes that signal and boosts it, just like if you have a cell phone booster in your home that’s connected to the internet. It’s the same context. “said Romei

Chief Romei said getting the device and who would pay for it is still in discussion. They will discuss it again at a meeting in December