Police: Man injured after homemade explosive detonates

Brattleboro Police say one man was injured when a homemade explosive detonated under a bridge early Monday. Brattleboro Police, Brattleboro Fire and Rescue Inc responded to the area near the bridge on Elm Street for a reported explosion around 12:45 a.m.

They found one man with non-life threatening injuries, and he was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, treated and released.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a “small homemade destructive device” was detonated under the bridge. No damage to nearby structures was reported.

VSP Bomb Squad and Groundworks Collaborative provided assistance and there is no known threat to the public at this time, police say. They are asking anyone who has information related to this incident to contact them.