The Vermont State Police are looking for Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, who was last seen in Killington near the Long Trail.
Police say Kerker, also known by his trail name ‘Steady Eddie,’ weighs 150 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches and has short white hair and a beard.
The Vermont State Police were notified of Kerker being missing on July 24 after he failed to contact his family since July 9 for a weekly check in as he continued to hike the northern half of the Appalachian Trail.
Anyone with information should contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland.