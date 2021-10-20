Police: NH man fatally shoots wife in the head before dismembering her body

41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo appeared in court virtually Wednesday, entering a plea of not guilty, one day after state police say he confessed to killing his wife, 22-year-old Emily Ferlazzo.

Friday, the couple traveled from New Hampshire to Bolton, Vermont to celebrate their 1 year wedding anniversary. Within hours of arrival, things took a tragic turn. The couple apparently got into an argument inside their camper van early Saturday.

Police say Mr. Ferlazzo told them he grabbed a glock handgun, jumped on top of the bed where Emily was laying and shot her twice in the head, killing her. Police say Ferlazzo drove to St Albans, where he used a hand-saw to dismember her body.

“He left the body in the van for several days and that’s where it was ultimately recovered by police,” Sarah George, Chittenden County State’s Attorney said.

Police say Ferlazzo returned to New Hampshire in a different vehicle Monday, without Emily. That’s when her family called police. Ferlazzo initially claimed his wife stormed off after the argument.

“Who waits 2.5 days to even tell anybody their significant other is missing?” Prudy Schwarz, Emily’s step-mom said. “Even if you have to wait 48 hours to call the cops, you tell family, you say something.”

Meanwhile, Vermont State Police found the camper Tuesday at a home in St Albans, Emily Ferlazzo’s remains were found inside. A trooper found Joseph Ferlazzo in a nearby Maplefields, who agreed to accompany them to the police station.

“The reality is this is not uncommon, thousands of women a year are killed by their partners,” George said. “And often times, there’s a history of violence.”

The Ferlazzo case comes at a time when domestic violence is gaining national attention. Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says it’s often difficult for survivors to trust the judicial system to handle this kind of violence.

“For good reason because our judicial system really isn’t equipped to hold offenders accountable in a way that works best for survivors,” she said. “In helping these individuals in a way that is safe and also allows them to maintain financial independence, employment, housing, and childcare.

Documents show the family was aware of a handful of physical confrontations between the pair. They’d seen Emily with scratches and bruises on her body, but police were never involved.