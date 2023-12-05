Hinesburg, VT- A gun along with a bag of crack cocaine were found at the Hinesburg Community School last week, and investigators are looking into a possible connection with a crash that happened late the night before.

Police say officials at the school called them at 9:52 a.m. Friday to report the discovery of a handgun found on school property. Officers arrived a few minutes later to take the weapon, a loaded .22 caliber Phoenix Arms handgun, and began a full search of the school property.

According to a press release on the investigation, teachers asked police not to search an outdoor classroom the students were using because they didn’t want to scare or disturb the class. Roughly fifteen minutes later, Principal Tim Trevithick called the police to say that a student had found several small baggies in the outdoor classroom.

Police say they voiced their concern about the students being outside when a loaded handgun had been found on school grounds, and administrators agreed to let police search the entire property.

Later that night, police confirmed that the substance found was 35.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Investigators are not sure whether the gun and cocaine discovered at the school are connected to a crash that happened at 10:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 116 and Silver St.

Police arrested Jermaine Rushing, 26, in connection to the crash and prosecutors charged him with excessive speed, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers say they had no reason to believe Rushing had a gun or went anywhere near the community school, but they are looking for evidence that the two incidents are connected.

Rushing is not currently facing any charges in connection to the handgun and cocaine found at the school.

The crash happened following an attempt to pull a car over for speeding after Hinsesburg Police saw the driver going 60 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. When police caught up to the car at the scene of the crash, they said the driver’s side door was open and the driver had run away.

The driver was found at a nearby home after walking into the enclosed carport of an off-duty Shelburne Officer, according to police.