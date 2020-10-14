Police say Berlin officer who killed his ex was trying to rekindle relationship

Family and friends are remembering 51-year old Julie Fandino Tuesday, hours after police say she was shot and killed by 58-year old Jeffrey Strock.

“If there are words to describe Julie, it’s selfless, it is family oriented and it is fun loving,” said Jennifer Hall, friend and former co-worker of Fandino’s. “She was super fun to be around.”

Police say the two lived together for nearly 5 years in Brookfield. Fandino had recently moved back to the Barre area with her daughter Samantha who I’m told was home during the shooting.

Friends say she had gotten out of the rocky relationship and was excited for her future with her new boyfriend Aaron as well as to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

“Julie deserved better,” Hall said. “It sounded like she finally had that, and he didn’t want that. She was finally getting away from that area and that environment and getting a fresh start and he took it from her and he took it from her kids and he took it from Aaron and she just deserved so much.”

Hall worked with Julie at price chopper and received birthday wishes from her just hours prior to her death. According to police, Strock signed in for duty just before 11am.

He made four motor vehicle stops on Route 62, before arriving at Fandino’s apartment, at 1:40. At 1:51, police say he shot her multiple times before shooting himself. The landlord drove by, and discovered the bodies.

“There are some hints of depression and self-harm certainly came about, but those people who had that information didn’t necessarily, I don’t know what they did with it,” said Maj. Dan Trudeau of Vermont State Police. “Maybe it could have been helped if some of the information was passed along.”