Police say Bristol man shot and killed wife, then turned gun on himself

Police have identified the bodies of two people found dead in Bristol Monday, and say they were a married couple who died in an apparent homicide-suicide.

Police say Gary Guilmette, 71, shot and killed his wife, Candice Guilmette, age 70, with a rifle before turning the gun on himself. Gary Guilmette died of a gunshot would to the head. Candice Guilmette died of a would to the neck.

Police said they have learned that Gary Guilmette suffered a medical event in early 2019 that may have altered his mental status. Detectives are working to determine if that played a role in the deaths

Police say a neighbor found the bodies at a home on Upper Notch Road at about 4:20 p.m. Monday after out-of-state relatives reported they had not heard from the couple since Saturday night. The neighbor then and alerted police.

