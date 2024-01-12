Concord, VT- A Concord man is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving drunk when he rammed a woman’s car multiple times on Route 2 before crashing a few miles away on Thursday morning.

Police say William Morse, 21, of Concord, is expected to be in court on Feb. 13 on charges including grossly negligent operation and DUI. Around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, police received a call from a woman who said her car was hit several times by a white Toyota truck on Route 2 near Bona Rd that then took off. Shortly afterward, police got a call about a white Toyota truck that had crashed into the woods roughly 4 miles away from the original caller.

Troopers identified the driver as Morse, and based on his behavior and other observations, arrested him for suspicion of DUI. Morse was brought to NVRH for DUI processing and treatment of minor injuries.

The woman’s car had some minor damage, but she did not report any injuries to police. Police say Morse was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.