St. Johnsbury, VT- A Lyndon Rescue Ambulance was involved in a two-car crash on Tuesday afternoon in St. Johnsbury but nobody was injured according to police.

Police say the ambulance was driving east on Hospital Dr when a Jeep being driven by William Archer, 25, of Newport, tried to make a left turn onto Hospital Dr at the intersection with Old Center Rd and collided with the passenger side of the ambulance. A patient was in the ambulance and they were brought to NVRH by an ambulance that responded to the crash. The crash happened around 4:10 pm.

Both the Jeep and the ambulance were heavily damaged and were towed. Police say the road conditions were dry at the time. The crash is still under investigation.