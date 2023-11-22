St. Albans, VT- Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a convenience store on North Main St on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the panic alarm at the Jolley Store around 8:49 p.m. Investigators say a man wearing a black winter jacket with a hood, a black balaclava, blue jeans, and lightly colored sneakers demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a black handgun but did not threaten or harm anyone, according to police.

Anyone who may have more information about the man in this picture should contact police in St. Albans by calling (802) 524-2166.