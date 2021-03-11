Police search for missing Calais girl last seen in Montpelier

Vermont State Police is asking for the help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday morning in Montpelier

Leilani Olive of Calais was last seen at about 11:45 a.m. walking near the Shaw’s in Montpelier. The girl’s disappearance is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for her welfare. She has ties to central Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York.

Police describe Leilani as white, 5’2″ and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black zip-up hoodie, light-colored baggy blue jeans, white sneakers and a white beanie.

Police ask that anyone with information about Leilani’s whereabouts call Detective Sgt. Amber Keener at the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.