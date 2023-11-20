Orwell, VT- Vermont State Police have arrested an Orwell man accused of shooting at another man during a dispute that happened Friday night.

Trent J. Beayon, 23, was arrested Monday afternoon on Quarry Hill Rd in So. Burlington, and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Beayon is accused of shooting at a 25-year-old man, also from Orwell, while at a home on Fisher Road, according to a police press release. The other man was not injured, and Beayon ran from the scene following the shooting.

Beayon is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Middlebury.