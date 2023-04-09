Vermont State Police are searching for both the driver of a a pickup truck that crashed into an exit sign on Interstate 89 South last week

On Sunday, police reported that the driver hit the Exit 9 sign in Middlesex about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and drove off before officers arrived.

Based upon debris they found at the scene, troopers believe the truck was a blue 2013 to 2017 Toyota Tundra. It had a tan-colored cap on its bed that broke away due to the impact and was left behind. The truck should also have moderate damage to the front end.

Call the VSP Berlin barracks at (802) 229-9191 if you know anything else.