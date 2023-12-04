Johnson, VT- The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two people in connection to a store burglary that caused more than $12,000 in damages.

Police responded to the River Valley Store on Rte 100c in Johnson just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Video from the store shows the suspects, later identified as Dilian Jiron, 27, of Hyde Park, and Amanda Laraway, 40, of Johnson, fleeing the scene in a Dodge 5500 dump truck that is reported to be stolen.

Among the items stolen from the store are 50 cartons of cigarettes, more than 60 vape cartridges, $450 in coins, and other items from the store, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is asking for anyone who may know their whereabouts to call them at 802-888-3502.