Police arrest Winooski man accused of child sexual abuse

A 35-year-old Winooski man was arrested in Barre this afternoon after being accused of a slew of charges related to the sexual assault and abuse three juveniles. He was taken into custody by Barre City Police officers, with help from U.S. Marshals.

Hojohn was wanted for four counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct with a child and other charges.

He has been lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and will be arraigned tomorrow at the Vermont Superior Court.