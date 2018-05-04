Police searching for man in connection with fatal shooting in South Burlington

Police in South Burlington said a woman was found dead Thursday evening and are looking for 36 year-old Leroy Headley. He is believed to be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder bearing Vermont registration HBR 281

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public, but consider Headley to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

According to police, a man went to the Falmouth Police Department in Massachusetts, saying there was a possible shooting in South Burlington.

Police say the person indicated that a family member of his, Headley, called him and said he shot his girlfriend.

Police responded to a home on Southview Drive and found an adult woman dead. Police say she appeared to have been shot.

Investigators expected to remain on scene for several hours Thursday.