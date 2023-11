Newfane, VT – Vermont State Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in connection to a burglary at NewBrook Elementary School on November 26, just before 2:30 a.m.

Police received the call the next day just after 8:00 a.m. Above are the images of the suspect police are searching for, and ask anyone with information to call Trooper Acevedo at the VSP Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.