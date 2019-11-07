Police seek fiance in connection to Hannah Keyes death investigation

Winooski Police are looking for the fiance of a woman who was found dead in her home this past weekend. Police now say that death is suspicious.

Police say Keith Gaston is not a suspect, but they are looking to make contact with him since they haven’ t been able to speak with him since a welfare check for 28 year-old Hannah Keyes was reported. Keyes’ body was found Saturday in an apartment after police had been asked to do a welfare check.

Gaston’s car was found abandoned on West Canal Street with a parking ticket. Thursday a boat team searched the banks of the Winooski River from the bottom of the hydro dam to the mouth of Lake Champlain. Police would not say what they were looking for.

Two young children who were found in the apartment are now with relatives. Winooski police say they are awaiting the results of an autopsy before determining the next steps in the investigation.