Burlington, VT – A Burlington police sergeant involved in a non-lethal shooting incident last August will not face prosecution after the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office have declined to press charges against him.

The incident occurred on August 13, 2022, when David Johnson was shot in the leg by Sgt. Simon Bombard during a confrontation with Officer Brock Marvin on Manhattan Drive.

Police say Johnson had charged at Officer Marvin with a knife at the time of the incident.

Cpl. Tyler Kahlig, another member of the Burlington police, was also present at the scene.

Investigators say during the confrontation, Johnson had verbally indicated his desire to be shot by the police and expressed a wish to die.

Sgt. Bombard discharged three rounds during the encounter. Only one round struck Johnson, causing a non-lethal injury.

Police say one of the other rounds hit a police cruiser, and the third ricocheted off a parked SUV, shattering the windshield of a nearby truck.

Officials determined that Sgt. Bombard’s use of deadly force was justified and the decision to fire his weapon was in defense of Officer Marvin, who was at risk of harm during the incident.

After reviewing the case, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office concluded that there were no grounds for prosecuting Sgt. Bombard for any charges related to the non-fatal shooting of David Johnson.