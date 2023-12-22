Fairfield, VT – Police say they are still searching for 59-year-old Timothy Jettie, who was last seen on October 29. Jettie, who was reported missing on December 10, was last known to be at the Fairfield Market on Vermont Route 36.



Police and many other state agencies say they have extensively searched the areas of Castle and Menard Road. Police say the circumstances of his disappearance are unclear, and there are concerns for his welfare.



He was last seen with a beard, wearing tan canvas pants, work boots, and a navy blue sweatshirt with the words “Cold Corner Mapleworks.” Jettie is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Jettie also has blue eyes and brown hair.



Police are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.