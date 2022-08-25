Springfield, VT- Vermont State Police are asking for assistance in identifying a man who they say burglarized a McDonald’s restaurant.

In the early hours of July 5, state troopers from the Westminster barracks responded to an alarm at the McDonald’s on Chester Road in Springfield. When they arrived they found evidence of forced entry, and several items were confirmed to be missing.

State police are trying to identify this man. (Photo via police release)

State police ask that if anyone recognizes this person or has any information related to this event they should contact Trooper Mills at (802)-722-4600, or by email at gregory.mills@vermont.gov.