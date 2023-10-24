Swanton, VT- Vermont State Police have released a photo of a sedan connected to an incident in in which two children said the driver tried to lure them into the vehicle.

Police say the driver of a tan-colored, “beat up” sedan approached an 11-year-old and 13-year-old Sunday while they were walking on Hog Island Road. They told police the man offered them a ride and candy.

The two teens declined and the man drove away. The police report describes the man as having gray or white hair.

Anyone who may be able to identify the car, or has more information about the incident should get in touch with VSP in St. Albans, at 802-524-5993.