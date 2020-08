WOODBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a 55-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving went off Vermont Route 14 in Woodbury and hit a pole.

Vermont State Police troopers responded to the crash at about 11:40 p.m. Monday. There were no witnesses to the crash. The preliminary investigation found that the car driven by 55-year-old Betty Sawyer of Plainfield was headed south when the car went off the road and flipped onto its side after hitting the pole.

Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.