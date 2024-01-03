Burlington, VT – Police are warning the public of a recent scam call where someone is pretending to be a Burlington Police Department (BDP) officer. BPD says they have received multiple reports this week of someone calling to say owe money due to an outstanding warrant.

Police say you should never give out personal information or money to an unknown or suspicious caller. If you receive a call like this, you are asked to report it to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office using the information below:

Phone: 1-800-649-2424

Email: ago.cap@vermont.gov

Website: https://ago.vermont.gov/cap/scam-prevention-through-awareness-and-education