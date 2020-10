Williston police say a Walmart employee is at UVM Medical Center with injuries on the back of her head and neck after being stabbed in the store by a customer Tuesday.

They say the suspect, 37 year old, Anny Jenkins, left the scene, and was eventually found in her VT home.

We don’t know the exact motive for the stabbing, but Williston Police Chief Foley suspects it has to do with a boyfriend.

Jenkins was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

No update on the employee yet.