Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman in Cambridge, VT on Monday night. They say that 48-year-old, Marie Ann Perreault was driving down Route 109 around 7:30 p.m. when she went off the road and hit a tree. Police pronounced here dead at the scene.

If you saw what happened or have any information, investigators ask that you call the Williston Barracks at 802- 878-7111.