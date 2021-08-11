Politicians, North Country lawmakers welcome Kathy Holchul as New York’s first female governor

The Empire State will make history when it welcomes its first female governor. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday signals a historical change for New York by placing current Lieutenant Governor Kathy Holchul in the state’s highest office.

With the pandemic, economy, and the state budget to focus on, lawmakers say new leadership is needed. On social media, Holchul announced she’s ready for the state’s most powerful job.

She wrote, “As someone who has served all levels of government and is next in line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”

Lawmakers in the North Country say it’s a sad chapter in history but they say Cuomo’s resignation is best for state government.

She certainly brings a lot to the table and I’m looking forward to seeing someone move forward, move us ahead, and get the people’s work done that isn’t going to be encumbered by the baggage of scandal and everything that’s been swirling around this governor,” said New York State Senator Dan Stec.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wasn’t immediately available for comment but said in statement, “Every New Yorker must know that there is equal justice under the law – no matter if you are the most powerful figure in New York or an everyday New Yorker.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones says Hochul will be an advocate for New Yorkers in the North Country.

“She’s traveled all over the state. I know her very well. She’s a hard worker. She travels to every corner of the state monthly. And certainly, she will be looking out for the best interests of what we need here in the north country I think,”

SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Harvey Schantz says it’s rare to see governorship change in a state that doesn’t have term limits. He explained that in the past three to four decades, New York has had only five governors. All of whom were men.

“You could think that there’s going to be a new direction to government. There going to be a change of a culture in Albany. Years from now, people might say there was a long period of the Cuomo’s having 12 years and then coming back with 10 years. This is a distinct historical period,” said Schantz.

He says with a female Attorney General, Senate Majority Leader, and now Kathy Hochul set to serve in just14 days, the state will have more women in office.

“They used to say the biggest deals in Albany are made by three men in the room. Now there’s maybe one man in the room,” said Schantz.