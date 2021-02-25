Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm won Senate confirmation Thursday to be energy secretary and will be a key Cabinet member trying to fulfill President Joe Biden’s commitment for a green economy as the United States fights to slow climate change.

The vote was 64-35, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes.

Granholm, 62, served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry and devastated by the 2008 recession. She has promoted emerging clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, as an answer for jobs that will be lost as the U.S. transitions away from oil, coal and other fossil fuels.

She tweeted her thanks to senators and said, “I’m obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis. I’m impatient for results. Now let’s get to work!”

Sen. Joe Manchin, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Granholm has the leadership skills, vision and compassion needed at the Energy Department to “develop innovative solutions for the climate challenge” while preserving jobs.

Granholm is committed to working every day “to ensure that we don’t leave any workers behind as we move towards a cleaner energy future,” said Manchin, D-W.Va.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Granholm pushed her plans to embrace new wind and solar technologies. But her position caused tension with some Republicans who fear for the future of fossil fuels.

“We can buy electric car batteries from Asia, or we can make them in America,” Granholm told senators. “We can install wind turbines from Denmark, or we can make them in America.”

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Biden “seems to want to pull the plug on American energy dominance. So I cannot in good conscience vote to approve his nominee for secretary of energy.”

Barrasso and other Republicans have complained that a freeze imposed by Biden on oil and gas leases on federal lands is taking a “sledgehammer” to Western states’ economies. The moratorium could cost tens of thousands of jobs unless rescinded, Barrasso said.

He and other Republicans also bemoaned Biden’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast, saying thousands of jobs will be lost and a friendly source of oil left idle.

Granholm assured lawmakers that creating jobs was her top priority — and Biden’s.

“We cannot leave our people behind. In West Virginia, and in other fossil fuel states, there is an opportunity for us to specialize in the technologies that reduce carbon emissions, to make those technologies here, to put people to work here, and to look at other ways to diversify,” she told Manchin at her Jan. 27 hearing.

During her introduction as Biden’s energy secretary nominee, Granholm described arriving in the U.S. at age 4, brought from Canada by a family “seeking opportunity.” She said her father found work as a bank teller and retired as head of the bank.

“It’s because of my family’s journey and my experience in fighting for hardworking Michigan families that I have become obsessed, obsessed, with gaining good-paying jobs in America in a global economy,” she said.

In other action Thursday on Biden’s Cabinet nominees:

SURGEON GENERAL

Surgeon general nominee Dr. Vivek Murthy said Americans must not lose track of opioid addiction and other health emergencies amid the intense national focus on overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. He told senators at a hearing that “we cannot neglect the other public health crises that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, particularly the opioid epidemic, mental illness and racial and geographic health inequities.”

After dipping slightly, opioid deaths have risen again, the result of street formulations laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Murthy told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the overdose rescue drug naloxone should be even more widely available and that medication-assisted treatment must be expanded.

Murthy, who was surgeon general in the Obama administration, has drawn opposition from gun rights groups because of his assessment that gun violence is a public health problem. But he tried to dispel notions that he would launch a crusade against guns.

He told Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., that while he supports government studying the problem, “my focus is not on this issue, and if I’m confirmed it will be on COVID, on mental health and substance use disorder.”

TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Biden’s pick to be U.S. trade representative is promising to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies, indicating a break from the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach.

Katherine Tai appeared Thursday before the Senate Finance Committee. She told senators that rebuilding international alliances would be a priority, as well as “reengaging with international institutions″ to present Beijing with “a united front of U.S. allies.″

Tai did not address whether the Biden administration would drop President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum or say whether it would revive former President Barack Obama’s Asia-Pacific trade deal, which Trump killed.

BUDGET DIRECTOR

Another key Republican lawmaker came out against Biden’s controversial pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, raising further questions about her viability.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters “no” when asked if he would support her nomination on Thursday. He and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski had been two Republicans seen as potentially gettable votes for the White House, as Grassley had previously said he’d had good conversations with her, while Murkowski has yet to say how she would vote.

With a handful of other key centrist Republicans coming out against her in recent days, that leaves Tanden’s path to confirmation hinging largely on decisions by Murkowski and moderate Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, neither of whom have made their positions known. The White House was forced to search for a Republican to support Tanden after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin came out against her nomination late last week.

Lawmakers have largely cited Tanden’s controversial and at times harshly critical tweets about members of both parties in explaining their opposition to her.

___

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.