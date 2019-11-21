Witness denounces ‘fictional’ Ukraine election interference

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., left, with Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member, concludes a day of testimony by key witnesses as it probes President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House Russia analyst on Thursday denounced as “fictional” the contention from some Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election and warned lawmakers not to advance a politically motivated narrative helpful to Russia as they defend President Donald Trump in the impeachment probe.

“I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” says Fiona Hill in prepared opening remarks to the House intelligence committee.

Hill was an aide to national security adviser John Bolton and stressed that she is “nonpartisan” and has worked under Republican and Democratic presidents.

“I have no interest in advancing the outcome of your inquiry in any particular direction, except toward the truth,” Hill said.

But she said the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the election “is beyond dispute.”

She said the assertion by some Republicans that Ukraine interfered in the election “is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternative narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016,” she said.

Some Republicans have advanced the Ukraine election interference talking point as they seek to defend Trump from allegations that he pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats and rival Joe Biden as he was withholding military aide.

They, and Trump himself, have said he was trying to root out corruption in the country.

Hill said U.S. support for Ukraine, “which continues to face armed Russian aggression, has been politicized.”