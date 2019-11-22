Lawmakers frustrated by Congressional gridlock amid impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump continue, so does the gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Democrats and Republicans are frustrated and grappling with how to make laws and solve problems in an increasingly divided and divisive political climate.

“We have to look at what we can start to accomplish over the next few months that will help benefit the American people,” Congressman Anthony Brindisi said.

Brindisi, D-New York, says the impeachment inquiry shouldn’t impede progress on legislative efforts such as “protecting people’s preexisting conditions for people’s health care, prescription drugs, election security, women’s equality.”

House Democrats have sent bills on those topics over to the Senate but they haven’t seen the light of day in the Republican-controlled chamber. Some lawmakers like Maryland Congressman David Trone say that’s where the logjam lies.

“We’ve passed 300 bills now,” he said. “300 bills – 275 of those were bipartisan. They’re sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk in the Senate. The Senate’s passed four bills.”

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said he wants to see a vote on the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement.

“Enough is enough,” Reed said. “We can do more than just play politics in Washington, D.C.”

The White House is ready to act, according to Reed.

“But impeachment is now a roadblock and once this is ignited – small window – this town shuts down and all you’re going to see is this impeachment circus for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, says that’s no excuse.

“During the Nixon impeachment, during the Clinton impeachment, those presidents still legislated and there is absolutely the ability to work,” he said.