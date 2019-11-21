Live: Former NSC aid rejects Trump’s theory on Ukraine election interference

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former National Security Council aide will tell the House impeachment hearing that one of the central Republican talking points — that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. election — is a “fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services.”

In prepared testimony Thursday, Fiona Hill stressed that she is a “nonpartisan foreign policy expert” who has served Republican and Democratic administrations. She says the conclusion by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the election “is beyond dispute.”

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternative narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine — not Russia — attacked us in 2016.” Fiona Hill, former National Security Council aide

Hill says the impact of the 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today. She says, “Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned.”

Hill was a top aide to then-national security adviser John Bolton. Hill says Bolton, cut short a meeting with visiting Ukrainians at the White House when Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, started asking them about “investigations.”

Former White House adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill arrives for a closed door meeting as part of the House impeachment inquiry on Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Hill says, “I have no interest in advancing the outcome of your inquiry in any particular direction, except toward the truth.”

Trump denies doing anything wrong.

House impeachment investigators will also hear from David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

Holmes says he was having lunch with Ambassador Gordon Sondland this summer when he heard Trump on the phone asking the envoy about the investigations he wanted from the Ukranian president. The colorful exchange was like nothing he had ever seen, Holmes said in an earlier closed-door deposition.

Hill and Holmes are the last scheduled for public hearings.





