Live: Former Ukraine ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment inquiry

Then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, speaks in Kyiv in November 2018. Yovanovitch was removed from her post after insisting that a request to Ukrainian officials to investigate President Donald Trump’s political rival be conveyed through official channells. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The House Intelligence Committee will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry.

The career diplomat, who served both Republican and Democratic presidents, is expected to relay her striking story of being suddenly recalled by Donald Trump and told to “watch my back” in a swiftly developing series of events that sounded alarms about the White House’s shadow foreign policy.

She and other officials now testifying publicly in the historic House hearings scrambled to understand Trump’s actions, providing revelatory accounts that Democrats are now relying on to make the case that the president’s behavior is impeachable.

In particular, Yovanovitch and others have described Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, as leading what one called an “irregular channel” outside the diplomatic mainstream of U.S.-Ukraine relations. Asked during her closed-door deposition if anyone at the State Department who was alerted to Giuliani’s role tried to stop him, she testified, “I don’t think they felt they could.”

Yovanovitch and others have described Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, as leading what one called an “irregular channel” outside the diplomatic mainstream of U.S.-Ukraine relations. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File )

On Wednesday, during the first day of testimony, William Taylor, the top diplomat who replaced Yovanovitch in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State, delivered somber accounts about recent months.

They testified in defense of Yovanavitch amid what Kent called Giuliani’s “smear” campaign against her; about the dangers of abandoning Ukraine as it faces Russia; and of what Taylor called an “irregular channel” of foreign policy orchestrated by the president’s lawyer and carried out by other Trump allies.

While Trump applauded the aggressive stance of some of his GOP defenders, he felt that many of the lawmakers in the opening hearing could have done more to support him and he pressed that case with congressional allies ahead of Friday, according to Republicans who were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and were granted anonymity.

Still, Trump’s reelection effort raised more than $3 million on the first day of public impeachment hearings, and campaign manager Brad Parscale announced it now hopes to raise $5 million within a 24-hour span.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., a member of the Intelligence Committee said, the challenge is educating Americans about what happened “and then explaining why it matters.”

“We’re in Chapter One of a process,” he said.