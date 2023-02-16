Charleston, SC – One day after kicking off her 2024 presidential campaign, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will visit New Hampshire.

Haley, 51 launched her campaign on Tuesday with an online video. On Wednesday, she held an event in Charleston, South Carolina. The former U.N. Ambassador joins former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican field.

Haley is planning two town hall events in New Hampshire. On Thursday, she will be in Exeter for an event at the Exeter Town Hall at 6 p.m. On Friday, she will hold a similar event at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

FOX 44/ABC 22 News talked with New England College Political Science Professor Dr. Nathan Shrader about Haley’s bid and how the former Governor can appeal to New Hampshire voters.