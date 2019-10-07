US Rep. Maloney falters at public event, cites bronchitis

In this April 12, 2016 file photo, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks during a National Press Club Newsmaker news conference, on Equal Pay Day, at the National Press Club in Washington. Maloney suffered a medical episode while appearing at an event in New York City, Monday Oct. 7, 2019. Maloney and other politicians were attending a community vigil about the weekend killing of four homeless men in the borough’s Chinatown section. She was taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York City is explaining a medical problem she experienced during a public event by saying she is recovering from bronchitis.

Maloney said in a statement Monday that she began to feel faint and that “out of an abundance of caution, sought medical attention.”

The 73-year-old congresswoman says she “probably should have stayed home.” She says that “after some rest and chicken soup” she looks forward to getting back to work.

She sat on a bench for about 15 minutes as 911 was called. She was taken to a hospital.

Maloney and other politicians were attending a vigil after the weekend killing of four homeless men in Chinatown.

Maloney has been in Congress since 1993.

