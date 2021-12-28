Plattsburgh, N.Y. – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the opening of a new pop-up vaccination site in Clinton County. It will be open Wednesday, December 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. It is available for first and second dose appointments for New Yorkers five years and older. There are also booster shots available for New Yorkers 16 years and older.

The pop-up clinic will be in the Clinton Community College gym on Clinton Point Road in Plattsburgh. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. Appointments can be scheduled and walk-in appointments are available.

https://somosvaccination.mdland.com/p/covid

Governor Hochul’s office says it’s parts of the state’s efforts to increase vaccination rates. In a statement, the Governor says “We will continue to work with our local partners to provide the resources needed to ensure New Yorkers in the North Country and every part of the State can protect themselves and their loved ones.”