Many Vermonters are still feeling the effects of the state’s first snowstorm of the year, as some are still left without power.

Green Mountain Power has restored the power of more than 109,000 customers thus far, but more than 1,500 more are still waiting for their lights to turn back on.

“Crews are working around the clock, and they are working as quickly and safely as possible,” said Kristin Kelly, Green Mountain Power’s communications director. “They will not stop until everyone is back on.”

In the wake of Friday’s nor’easter, there are still Vermonters without power, most of which are in Windsor County.

Ahead of the storm, Green Mountain Power says they prepared to combat the conditions swiftly.

“We tripled our field operations team by bringing in line workers and tree crews from outside the state, so we have 450 line workers out there right now restoring power,” Kelly said.

Power line workers from Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Canada have made their way to the Green Mountain State to help with the increased demand in rural areas.

“They’ve just been going and going, making tremendous progress,” she said.

Friday’s storm was the third worst in Green Mountain Power’s history in terms of outages, and Kelly said the weight of the snow on power lines and trees led to much of the blackouts.

However, Kelly says the outages might make a comeback later in the week, and they are prepping for that reality.

“We do track the forecast for days in advance, and right now there is the possibility for some heavy strong winds later on in the week,” she said. “We’re going to hang on to all the external crews that we brought in for this storm so that they are here in case we do have severe weather at the end of the week.”

Kelly hopes the possible temperature spike on Thursday can help play an important role in helping Green Mountain Power.

“Snow has a chance to melt and come off of the trees and the powerlines then it will be less of a factor,” Kelly said.

She added that rough work conditions and blocked roads led to even more difficulty for their crews and expects the power to be successfully restored by tomorrow.