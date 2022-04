A 27-year-old Vermont man was killed Tuesday when he lost control of his all-terrain vehicle and crashed into a tree near Washing Brook Road in Pownal.

Vermont State Police say Justin Cameron of Pownal veered off the road and down an embankment before colliding with the tree. He was declared dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by e-mail at Benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.