Preferred pronouns in Vermont classroom creates social media stir

People are sounding off on social media after a teacher from the northeast kingdom gave students the option to share their preferred pronouns with the class. It’s garnered both support and backlash.

Back to school means getting to know your students– their name, for starters, and maybe a few fun facts, or their favorite summer memory. For Sam Carbonetti, he says he also gave students in his 8th grade humanities class at Irasburg Village School the choice of sharing their preferred pronouns– he/him, she/her, they/them, etc.

It didn’t go over well with some, including Vermont state Senator Russ Ingalls. Sunday, Carbonetti took to twitter saying in part, “I got doxxed by a Vt state senator for giving my students the option to introduce themselves to me and the class w/ their preferred name, pronouns, favorite subject, and hobbies. Anti-equity folks are calling for my job…How was your first week of school?”

The senator shared a post on Facebook by another parent, encouraging people to email the teacher their concerns about this practice. It went on to say ‘many in the class felt uncomfortable’ Senator Ingalls could not be reached for an interview, vut we did get in touch with senate president pro tem Becca Balint.

“I do take it very seriously,” Sen. Balint said. “I do not want any community to feel like a house member or a senator is using their position and their authority to intimidate other people, that is not our job.”

Balint says she reviewed legislative rules Monday, and what actions could be taken. She noted many were written before the days of social media and she’s still attempting to make contact with Senator Ingalls.

“We’re looking at a letter of reprimand of some kind, perhaps it will go before the senate rules committee,” she said. “Theres a lot of details I still need to get from him before I determine next steps.”

Mr. Carbonetti referred us to Orleans Supervisory Superintendent Penny Chamberlin for further comment. Chamberlin tells us she spoke with one media outlet, but will not be speaking to all.

“I am not interested in keeping this thread going with media. We are focused on opening our schools safely and are currently dealing with contact tracing. I need to put my energy this week into safety for our students and schools.”