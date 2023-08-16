Good Wednesday morning and happy Hump Day, friends! Temperatures are in the 60s this morning with scattered showers, downpours, and a couple non-severe storms. The heaviest concentration of activity will focus on the North Country this morning so be sure to take it easy if your travels bring you that way. Otherwise, it would be wise for all of us to have the umbrella on standby as our Wednesday wears on.

This afternoon, spotty/isolated showers and downpours are possible as highs achieve the middle to upper 70s. It will not only be a warm afternoon of weather, but also a muggy one. The mugginess hangs on even as showers dissipate toward sunset. Lows will land in the middle to upper 60s Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, temps will rebound into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. There’s also a slight chance for an isolated shower, downpour, or thunderstorm beginning around lunchtime and lasting through the evening commute. Thursday will be one of the nicest, summer-like days of the week but just be sure to remain weather aware with any outdoor activities.